Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,557 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.13. The company had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,446. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

