Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 5,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.