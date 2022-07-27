Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,525,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.71. 1,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,705. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

