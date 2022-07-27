Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $341.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

