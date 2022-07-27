Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. 1,382,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

