Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,093 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,378. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

