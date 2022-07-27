Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,157 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,083. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.