Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Amerityre Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMTY remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Amerityre has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Amerityre Company Profile
