Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMTY remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Amerityre has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

