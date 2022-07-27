Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Ames National Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATLO opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ames National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ames National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

