Ampleforth Governance Token Trading Down 4.1% This Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $54.48 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00016854 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
