Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%.
Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
