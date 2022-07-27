Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 213,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 156,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

