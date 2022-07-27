ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

