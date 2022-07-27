Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Trimmed by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.