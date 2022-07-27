Analysts Offer Predictions for UCB SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of UCB in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UCB’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

UCB Stock Performance

UCB Company Profile

UCBJF opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UCB has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

(Get Rating)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.