Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $101.98

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

