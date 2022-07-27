Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $78.33

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157,034 shares in the company, valued at $287,348,776.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 77,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,348,776.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 776,530 shares of company stock worth $35,702,326 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $124.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

