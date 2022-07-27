Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $56.22

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

