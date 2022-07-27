Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target at $31.39

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.39.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Activity at EngageSmart
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EngageSmart Trading Down 2.6 %
ESMT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Further Reading
