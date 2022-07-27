Analysts Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target at $31.39

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EngageSmart Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

ESMT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

