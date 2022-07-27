Analysts Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target at $772.50

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

DNNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNNGY opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.