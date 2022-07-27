Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target at $59.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

