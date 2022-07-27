Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $33.35

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($36.73) to €38.00 ($38.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme Announces Dividend

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.