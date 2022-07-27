Analyzing AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gold Resource pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $19.73, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 156.02%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

31.9% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74%

Volatility & Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 1.51 $622.00 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.17 $8.03 million $0.12 13.83

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource.

Summary

Gold Resource beats AngloGold Ashanti on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Gold Resource

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.