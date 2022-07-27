Analyzing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 5 1 2.75 Broadcom 0 4 22 0 2.85

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 73.11%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $680.46, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Broadcom.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

FTC Solar has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FTC Solar and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87% Broadcom 29.76% 56.29% 17.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.52 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.78 Broadcom $27.45 billion 7.68 $6.74 billion $20.17 25.87

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats FTC Solar on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing merchant silicon products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic transmitter and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

