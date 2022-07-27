Analyzing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 7 9 0 2.47 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $145.95, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limestone Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 2.62 $48.33 billion $12.46 9.10 Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.24 $14.91 million $2.02 9.78

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 30.41% 15.29% 1.02% Limestone Bancorp 25.77% 11.91% 1.11%

Risk and Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Limestone Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

