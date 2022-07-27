Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $279.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.29. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

