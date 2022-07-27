Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a current ratio of 66.05. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.13%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

