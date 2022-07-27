Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

