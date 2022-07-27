Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. 73,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,473. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

