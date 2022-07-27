Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,465 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,362 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BHP Group by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 37,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.55) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

