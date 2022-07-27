Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,597,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. 42,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,997. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

