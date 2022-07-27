Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.61 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Lam Research by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $11.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.87. 9,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $604.58.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

