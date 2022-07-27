Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

