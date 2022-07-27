Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 9.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.37) to €8.80 ($8.98) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

TS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,793. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

