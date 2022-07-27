Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,794 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.92. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

