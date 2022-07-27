Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.70. 8,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,604. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.77. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

