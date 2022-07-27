Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 104.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 44,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

QQQM stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.90. 4,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,578. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $133.99.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.