Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,919 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 993.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

