Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,467. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average of $154.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.