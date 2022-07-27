Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up 1.9% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

