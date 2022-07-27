Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

