Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.