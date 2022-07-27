Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $977,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

