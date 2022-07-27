Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,675,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MLM opened at $328.54 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.53.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

