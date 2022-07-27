Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

