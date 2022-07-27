Aquila Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

