ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
