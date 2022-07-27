ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.