Arch Capital Group LTD. Sells 1,133,787 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Arch Capital Group LTD. decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,016,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133,787 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 28.4% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $152,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 29,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,863,346. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

