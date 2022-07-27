Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,403 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 124.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 264,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

