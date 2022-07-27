Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,485. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

