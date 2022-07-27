Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) vs. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Head-To-Head Survey

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and ACRES Commercial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $102.07 million 6.26 $60.46 million $1.34 10.05 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.52 $33.92 million $0.47 17.81

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 58.09% 9.74% 2.68% ACRES Commercial Realty 37.47% 0.75% 0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 2 0 2.67 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.26%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

